Why Some Highways Are Labeled As A Safety Corridor But Others Aren't

The higher the speed, the higher the risk of a serious, life-threatening situation if things go wrong. Our nation's highways are one of our greatest resources, but due to their higher speed limit (and the chance to far exceed it), they can also be quite dangerous if you don't drive safely. You'd think that all highways are considered safety corridors — we all want to get where we're going, on-time and unscathed — but actually, this denotes a stretch of roadway where responsible driving is often lacking. And the fact that most people think speeding is acceptable because everyone else is doing it doesn't help the situation.

Three of the most dangerous roads in the world fall within America's borders, but that doesn't mean there are plenty of other high-risk areas within it. In fact, when we say stretches of highway, that's only part of it — local roads can be designated as safety corridors, too.

So why are some highways labeled as a safety corridor but others aren't? It has to do with whether statistics indicate certain stretches are hotbeds for impaired/irresponsible driving, and their speed limits are strictly enforced — either by increased patrols by law enforcement or stricter fines if someone runs afoul of the law. Let's zero in specifically on how this plays out on safety corridors around our vast country.