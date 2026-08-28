E-Bike-Riding Teenagers Invade Airport Runway, Forcing Pilot To Abort Landing
If a pack of rebellious teenagers can compromise aviation safety at your local airport, I don't think they're the real problem. A group of 18 teenagers on e-bikes rode onto Oakland Southwest Airport last week and began popping wheelies at the end of the runway. The intrusion at the suburban Detroit airstrip took place just as a pilot was attempting to land. While local officials are seeking to identify and punish the teenagers, the lack of basic security features, such as a perimeter fence, was partly to blame for the incident.
There was nothing stopping anyone from running out on the runway at the general aviation facility. According to the Detroit Free Press, the intrusion took place around 2:00 p.m. as the teenagers rode onto the property from an adjacent rail trail. The airport's operations coordinator saw the e-bike riders emerge from the trees and radioed the approaching plane, instructing the pilot to circle overhead until the teens cleared out. As mentioned earlier, there is no perimeter fence around Oakland Southwest Airport. Oakland County Airport Aviation Manager Cheryl Bush said:
"This was a very, very dangerous maneuver by these bike riders. It's a federal offense to trespass on an airport, and we intend to prosecute anyone found guilty of doing such a thing. This was taking someone's life in their hands. Their own lives as well as the pilot... We will continue the investigation until we determine who was on those bikes."
A fence should solve all of the airport's intrusion problems
Unsurprisingly, Oakland Southwest Airport is planning additional security measures to ensure an intrusion like this doesn't happen again. Staff will erect a temporary fence while a permanent fence and a surveillance camera system are installed. There will also be more "no trespassing" signs, as if they're a real deterrent. It's a miracle the airport went this long without this kind of intrusion, because the facility is surrounded by residential subdivisions and it's less than a mile from the center of New Hudson, Michigan.
Larger airports with regular commercial service are typically double-ringed with fencing. While keeping us dumb humans away from spinning propellers and whirling turbofan engines, it also helps to keep wildlife at bay. Back in 2023, a moose found its way between the fences at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut. Officials first spotted the moose around the airport, but was forced to euthanize our big friend after it breached the outer fence. As annoying as they can be on occasion, we absolutely can't shoot at trespassing teenagers.