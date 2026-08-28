E-Bike-Riding Teenagers Invade Airport Runway, Forcing Pilot To Abort Landing

If a pack of rebellious teenagers can compromise aviation safety at your local airport, I don't think they're the real problem. A group of 18 teenagers on e-bikes rode onto Oakland Southwest Airport last week and began popping wheelies at the end of the runway. The intrusion at the suburban Detroit airstrip took place just as a pilot was attempting to land. While local officials are seeking to identify and punish the teenagers, the lack of basic security features, such as a perimeter fence, was partly to blame for the incident.

There was nothing stopping anyone from running out on the runway at the general aviation facility. According to the Detroit Free Press, the intrusion took place around 2:00 p.m. as the teenagers rode onto the property from an adjacent rail trail. The airport's operations coordinator saw the e-bike riders emerge from the trees and radioed the approaching plane, instructing the pilot to circle overhead until the teens cleared out. As mentioned earlier, there is no perimeter fence around Oakland Southwest Airport. Oakland County Airport Aviation Manager Cheryl Bush said: