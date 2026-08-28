25 Countries Join New ATLAS Initiative To Bring Civilian Nuclear Power To Ships And Coastal Seas

Then there are the floating nuclear power plants. These are pretty much exactly what they sound like: Sea-based platforms with a reactor on top. These might be used to provide power to rural coastal communities, like the Russian and Chinese examples; they could also power offshore commercial facilities. The problem there is that nuclear reactors and the sea don't always mix very well. The Fukushima disaster in 2011, in which a tidal wave caused a nuclear meltdown at a Japanese plant, brought this threat into stark relief. What happens if there's a meltdown out at sea, where it's difficult to get rescue or construction equipment?

But the push to start seriously considering these technologies is real. Just in the last few months, the U.S. Coast Guard established a Maritime Nuclear Policy Division and separately announced a memorandum of understanding with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to better coordinate on maritime nuclear projects. If this tech really is around the corner, best if everyone in the world is on the same page about how to manage it. To that end, ATLAS will stand up six Project Groups composed of representative from governments, companies, and other stakeholders. These will think through what regulations or guardrails should exist and what use-cases should be permitted. It's a big enough endeavor to indicate that the experts think this future is very close now. They'd better make sure it's safe for humans.