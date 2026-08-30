This City Built A Multi-Story Parking Garage When There Were 800 Cars In The Country

It's easy to take for granted how much of the modern world is built around cars. Seemingly everything around us, from traffic lights to gas stations, was conceived to help drivers get from point A to point B as conveniently as possible. And then, of course, there are parking spots and parking garages. Multi-story parking garages are a popular solution for downtowns, shopping malls and stadiums. The concept actually predated the introduction of the Ford Model T and the mass adoption of the automobile. There was a time, though, when parking garages and 19,000-mile highways didn't exist.

While New York City converted horse stables into car garages at the turn of the 20th century, things were a bit more purpose-built on the other side of the Atlantic. The first multi-story parking garage was constructed in May 1901 at 6 Denman Street in London, just a stone's throw from Piccadilly Circus. The facility was far ahead of its time, because the National Motor Museum estimates there were only 800 cars in all of Great Britain. The idea of a parking garage storing an eighth of the country's entire vehicle fleet in a single location would be ridiculous.

According to the British Parking Association, the seven-story structure could hold 100 vehicles and used an electrically powered elevator to move cars between floors. While electric power wasn't yet the standard for elevators, it's important to note because the garage was built by the City & Suburban Electric Carriage Company.