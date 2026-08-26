Nissan Spent 2 Days Installing Altima Airbags With The Wrong Bolts, Which Isn't Great

Automobile assembly has been automated and optimized for quite some time now. The automation is so ubiquitous that it might be fair to assume that silly mistakes like, say, installing airbags with the wrong bolts, never happen anymore. Naturally, though, like most assumptions, that would be a bad one to make.

Nissan has issued a recall on 149 Altimas after it spent two days last December building the sedan with incorrect airbag bolts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall report, the affected cars were 2025 model year Altimas built precisely on December 1 and 2, 2025, at the company's Canton Assembly Plant in Mississippi.

The front passenger main airbag and knee airbag were put together using "non-conforming mounting bolts." Per the specified part number in question and the chronological report, it has to do with a hinge bolt destined for the Frontier pickup that a factory worker unintentionally picked up and put on Altimas instead.