What Is The EV Battery Nail Test (And What Happens When Things Go Wrong)

An electric vehicle's battery pack is built to withstand years of repeated charge and discharge cycles as part of its typical degradation cycle, but engineers must also test for instances of catastrophic physical damage. One way they test this is by the nail penetration test, wherein they deliberately drive a sharp object into a battery cell, simulating the conditions for an internal short circuit.

The nail test reveals how well a battery controls heat and prevents thermal runaway, which is an uncontrollable chemical chain reaction in which rising heat leads to an increase in current that then generates even more heat — potentially causing fires or even explosions. This makes the nail test critical for advancing innovations in battery safety, boosting regulatory and consumer confidence.

While the nail test sounds simple on paper, a lot of parameters affect its outcome, such as nail diameter, penetration speed, penetration location, and cell chemistry. A battery cell that passes the nail test will ideally remain stable with limited increases in temperature, which is to say no fires or explosions. Failing the nail test, on the other hand, initiates the process of thermal runaway in the cell, resulting in quick, violent, and superheated consequences.