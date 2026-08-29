How Are Car Owners' Rights Protected By The 4th Amendment?

"Would you mind if I searched your vehicle?" If you've ever been asked that at what you thought was the end of a routine traffic stop, as we have, you might not have been sure of what to say. The cop may have already told you that you were free to go. Why is he asking to search your vehicle? What happens if you say no?

More than 50,000 people are stopped every day on U.S. roads for things like speeding, a broken taillight, or an expired tag. Often, these stops are pretenses for searches for contraband. Just 3% of these stops lead to searches. Of those searches, only 20% lead to actual discovery of contraband. Making it worse, minorities are disproportionately the subjects of these searches, which has led some localities to stop non-safety traffic stops altogether.

Non-citizen drivers have even been subjected to loyalty tests. But if you are unfortunate enough to be asked by a cop if he or she can search your vehicle, what are your rights? How does the 4th amendment prohibition against unreasonable search and seizure protect you?

We asked two legal experts to answer this and other relevant questions for us. Gilian Friedman is currently a Partner at Chudnovsky Law, but worked on the prosecution side of the table for 22 years as a Deputy Attorney General in the California Department of Justice. James DeSimone works as a civil rights attorney in Los Angeles at V. James DeSimone Law and specializes in police misconduct, among other areas.