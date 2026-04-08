How To Respond If A Cop Pulls You Over And Claims They Smell Weed, According To A Lawyer

We all (at least hopefully) understand why some level of traffic enforcement is currently necessary, but that doesn't mean it sucks any less when a cop pulls you over. Especially if you don't know why they pulled you over or aren't a white man. And while most of us are generally prepared for the basics, like a speeding ticket or a citation for rolling past a stop sign, what do you do if the cop claims to smell weed? Do they just get to do whatever they want from that point on? Is there a smarter response than, "Sounds like you should stop smoking weed before your shift then, officer"?

According to Jeff Hampton, a former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney at Hampton Criminal Defense Attorneys law firm, your approach depends on the answers to three questions: First, is recreational marijuana legal in your state? If it is, the courts are much less likely to consider smelling weed a valid reason to escalate the stop, but if it isn't, you're in for a more difficult time. Second, does the cop claim they smell fresh or burning marijuana? That's because it's much more difficult to claim your rights were violated if they claimed they smelled fresh weed versus the smoke, since smoke can linger and drift in from other locations.

Third, if the cop claims they have probable cause to search your vehicle, have they found probable cause to search your passengers, as well? If everyone exercises their right to remain silent, that's a lot less likely. There's no guarantee the cops won't arrest you anyway, but it's a lot easier for your lawyer to defend against the charges if you keep your mouth shut and let the cop make the legal mistakes. Consent to a search, even if you don't believe you've done anything wrong, and you could make your life much more difficult.