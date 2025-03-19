Loyalty Tests Now Part Of Ohio Traffic Stops, As Canadian Folk Duo Cassie And Maggie Recently Discovered

The U.S. has never actually lived up to the ideals we were taught in school, but less than two months into Trump's second term, our country has become a truly dangerous place to visit. So it shouldn't be surprising that a pair of power-tripping cops who had nothing to do with immigration enforcement took it upon themselves to harass non-citizens, including subjecting Canadian folk duo Cassie and Maggie MacDonald to a completely uncalled for loyalty test during an Ohio traffic stop, as the Globe and Mail reports. And it doesn't sound like something two different cops independently came up with, either.

The sisters, who were in the U.S. on a tour, admit the initial stop was valid — Maggie MacDonald took a phone call behind the wheel of their Chevrolet Malibu rental car, and Ohio's hands-free law makes it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving — but what should have been a quick ticket turned into a much longer ordeal after the cops learned they were Canadian. They were forced to wait while two Guernsey County Sheriff's Deputies brought out a drug dog that allegedly discovered narcotics. Except when the cops searched the car, all they could find was a bottle of wine and some prescription medication. Curious, right?

Instead of writing the ticket and letting them go, the deputies continued to question the women, seemingly convinced that Trump's already debunked Canadian fentanyl claims weren't obvious lies. "The officer speaking to me seemed to believe that Canada was the root of where all these drugs were coming from," Cassie MacDonald told the Globe and Mail. "It seemed very much in line with the narrative that has recently been touted." Almost none of the fentanyl brought into the U.S. comes from Canada.