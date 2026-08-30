8 Ostentatious Cars That Defined The Wedge-Shape Era

Imagine you're back in grade school, bored in class, and looking to kill a minute while your teacher finishes their incredibly interesting lecture on the quadratic formula. You decide to sketch a little doodle of a cool car. What does that car look like? Well, for many young enthusiasts who doodled when they weren't supposed to, it probably had a wedge shape to it.

Why? Other than being easy to draw, a wedge-shaped sports car just looks fast. It looks like it can cut through the air at incredible speeds and fly through space if it wanted to. It's an aggressive shape that looks like it has a direction — a performance-based purpose. Some of those kids, as it happens, grew up and became automotive designers, and molded their wedge-shaped dreams into real-life cars that millions of others have and will continue to drool over for decades.

This group of cars is a celebration of the period from around the late 1960s to the late 1980s, when harsh angles and wedge silhouettes were the ultimate expression of automotive class and taste. It's not a comprehensive list, but rather a brief overview of the spectrum across two decades and several countries to show you why the best-looking car shape is the wedge.