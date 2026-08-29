Why A Shipwreck On The Ocean Floor Added Millions To The Cost Of A Natural Gas Pipeline

Laying gas and oil pipelines under the ocean is expensive, although the numbers vary as much as the conditions in the oceans. For instance, one study from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Management pegged the average cost of installing pipelines at $2.8 million per mile in 2019, or $3.66 million today when accounting for inflation. Individual projects spanned from $520,000 per mile all the way up to $12.9 million. And those figures didn't account for what happens if there's a historic shipwreck in your path — the situation faced by a consortium of oil companies in 2003 when exploring the route for the Ormen Lange pipeline in the Norwegian Sea.

The group discovered a nearly 200-foot-long wooden ship, dating back to at least 1745, more than 650 feet beneath the surface. The remains of a smaller wreck, from about 1800, turned up as well. The result was the deepest excavation in the history of marine archaeology at the time, and the first historic ship ever found off Norway's coast with its wooden construction still preserved.

It was also, at the time, Norway's largest-ever archaeological project. And because Norwegian law requires large contractors to pay for this kind of excavation, Norsk Hydro, handling the pipeline's development, was on the hook for 80 million krone in 2011 — about $21.2 million in 2026 dollars.

On the other hand, that's a drop in the bucket compared to the $40 billion in subsidies Republicans recently gave to the oil and gas industry.