Why Saab Killed Its Revolutionary Sensonic Clutchless Manual Transmission

Available between 1995 and 1998 in the turbocharged 900 NG, the Sensonic has a shifter to row through its H-pattern five forward gears and reverse, then just a brake and gas pedal. It works like this: The driver puts their hand on the shifter, which triggers a microprocessor to drive an electric motor, which then operates a hydraulic actuator connected to the clutch master cylinder. This disengages the clutch, allowing the driver to shift to a gear, then, once their hand releases the shifter, the clutch re-engages. If the car sits idle in gear without brake or throttle application, it'll issue a warning and then shut the engine off after seven seconds to prevent any unintentional movements or stalling.

Weirdly, a hill-start assist function is outlined in the Saab owner's manual, but it never went into production. This would've made wielding it from a stop on hills much easier, because it's a bit fumbly to use when an incline is involved, as demonstrated in the famous "Top Gear" bit.

In terms of how it was received, some owners reported many trouble-free miles of Sensonic use, especially while shifting gears at speed — apparently it was rather quick in its operation. However, other owners had issues which resulted in expensive repairs, which weren't helped by parts scarcity over time. Complexity was a major contributor to Sensonic's downfall, because if one component in the clutching sequence didn't work properly, it threw the whole process off. Ultimately, a decrease in demand did it in and the system was gone well before the new Millennium; it was a novel approach, but with no clear performance advantage, why not just shift the old fashioned way or let a decently-tuned conventional automatic take care of the work for you?