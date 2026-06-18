7 Common Objects That You Might Leave In A Hot Car That You Really Shouldn't

It's that time of year again when we have to put up with brutally hot days that turn the insides of our cars into ovens capable of broiling a turkey. We now have to be extra careful as we leave our vehicle to step into the store. Depending on what we carry with us, we might need to do one final sanity check of what we're leaving behind in that hot car.

There are obvious items we all know we shouldn't leave in a hot car, like food that can spoil. But we also need to be careful with products that contain alcohol, like beer, wine, and even hand sanitizer. If certain medications are left in a hot car, they can fail us when we need them the most. Most of us probably wouldn't leave a laptop or tablet out where they could be seen by thieves, but they can cause other hazards when left in the heat, as can batteries. Even plastic bottles of water aren't necessarily safe to be left in a hot car. And aerosol cans are a special hazard.

The heat this time of year can mess up a car in all kinds of weird ways, but there are so many things that the extreme temperatures of a sun-baked car interior can either damage or make dangerous that it might be a good idea to travel light during the dog days of summer. Speaking of dogs, don't leave them in hot cars, either.