Here's How Much A 2023 Toyota bZ4X Has Depreciated In 3 Years (A Lot)

While most Toyotas hold their values really well, the Japanese brand has two models in its portfolio that apparently go against the convention: the hydrogen-powered Mirai and the all-electric bZ4X. Revamped for 2026 with better range, looks, and a less silly name than before, the latest bZ is reportedly a much nicer proposition than the outgoing bZ4X, to which depreciation hasn't been all that kind. According to Kelly Blue Book (KBB), a 2023 Toyota bZ4X stands to lose over 50% of its value in just three years, which is a lot, given the electric crossover has only been on sale since the spring of 2022. The KBB three-year depreciation figure is also roughly in line with Car Edge's estimates.

Per KBB, the entry-level XLE trim now has a resale value of $21,700, representing 52% depreciation, given its original suggested price of $45,295. KBB's resale value estimate for the Limited trim sits at $23,200, which is 54% lower than the original $49,995 MSRP. But that said, both trims have seen their resale values increase by over $2,000 between 2025 and 2026, evidenced by KBB's depreciation chart slightly curving upward.

Although prices may vary across locations, at the time of writing, the trade-in value of a "Good"-condition 2023 bZ4X in its entry-level XLE trim is $17,900, while KBB reckons its Fair Purchase Price to be $23,300. The trade-in value jumps to $19,050 for the Limited trim, with its Fair Purchase Price estimated to be around $24,900. While there are a few bZ4Xs in the $26,000-$27,000 range, the rest of the listings are pretty much in line with KBB's estimates, with one notable FWD example listed for a touch over $18,000.