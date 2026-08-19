For the most part, vehicles on the road have just two axles and four wheels in total. Sure, there are things like semi trucks, cargo vans and buses that have three or more axles, but in terms of the cars, trucks, SUVs and everything in between that regular consumers are out here buying, you're almost always stuck with only two axles. And that's a shame, because vehicles with more than two axles are just plain cool. Case in point, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 you see above, which I recently spotted in Beverly Hills and then saw driving around Monterey Car Week.

Seeing that incredible three-axle'd pickup gave me a great idea for the question I am posing to you today: What car needs to gain another axle? There's no restrictions on what sort of configuration you dream up. The third axle could go at the front or at the rear, or maybe even in the middle if you have a good idea for that. Of course, you could say a vehicle that already has three or more, as long as you make the case for the extra ones you'd also add on. The world is your oyster.