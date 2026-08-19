What Car Needs To Gain Another Axle?
For the most part, vehicles on the road have just two axles and four wheels in total. Sure, there are things like semi trucks, cargo vans and buses that have three or more axles, but in terms of the cars, trucks, SUVs and everything in between that regular consumers are out here buying, you're almost always stuck with only two axles. And that's a shame, because vehicles with more than two axles are just plain cool. Case in point, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 you see above, which I recently spotted in Beverly Hills and then saw driving around Monterey Car Week.
Seeing that incredible three-axle'd pickup gave me a great idea for the question I am posing to you today: What car needs to gain another axle? There's no restrictions on what sort of configuration you dream up. The third axle could go at the front or at the rear, or maybe even in the middle if you have a good idea for that. Of course, you could say a vehicle that already has three or more, as long as you make the case for the extra ones you'd also add on. The world is your oyster.
I know Bugatti could figure it out
There's a bunch of SUVs that I think would be made even more awesome by adding a second rear axle, G63 6x6-style. Imagine a Land Rover Defender like that, or a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It would also be cool to see a second rear axle on a big luxury sedan — or a second front axle on a car like a Phantom, in the vein of the Villefort Alvarado from "Cyberpunk: 2077" or the Nautlius from "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen."
But I think my answer has to be the Bugatti Tourbillon. Imagine if the Tourbillon's regular-sized front axle was swapped out for two front axles with smaller wheels, the same setup as the famed Tyrrell P34 that raced in Formula 1 in the late 1970s. The three-axle configuration was a failure in that application, and the only other company that really tried to make a six-wheeled supercar was the Covini C6W (also called the C3A) from the early aughts. If any company would be able figure out how to make this setup perform as well as look cool, I think it's Bugatti, especially given Rimac's expertise in EV engineering. Imagine the torque-vectoring possibilities!
What about you, lovely person reading this? What car do you think needs to grow another axle? Let me know in the comments below and I'll round up my favorite answers on Friday.