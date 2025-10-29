Lexus LS Moves Into The Unknown With Wild Six-Wheel And Coupe-SUV Concepts

The Lexus LS sedan — in the U.S. at least — is most likely dead, and that means the Japanese automaker needs a new flagship to fill the space occupied by the big luxury cruiser since its debut in 1989. Since sedans are so yesterday, Lexus has decided to think outside the box when it comes to its replacement... way outside the box. It unveiled a trio of LS concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show that are meant to represent where Lexus could take the LS next. One of them makes a lot of sense and is fairly conventional. One is absolutely wild in the most absurd ways possible, and one is a dumb pod thing I couldn't care less about.

We've gotta talk about the wild and absurd one first, because it's really just something. Lexus is simply calling it the "LS Concept," but that's really underselling it, don't you think? I mean, just look at this freaking thing. It's a van with six wheels. Are you joking? It's been a long time since a mainstream automaker, especially one as reserved as Lexus, put out a concept this over the top. Up front, there is a conventional 20-something-inch wheel at each corner. Then, when you get to the back, you'll find four smaller wheels, making this a sort of Tyrell P34 in reverse. It's magnificent. Of course, it's all there to support a massive van body.

Lexus

Inside, we find seating for six folks who want to travel around in ultra-luxury while being sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. This machine is all about being driven — not driving. Lexus made it very clear that the second row is the focal point, and that's where passengers are able to kick back and relax with what looks like a massive reclining bench. Behind that, you'll find third row captain's chairs that seem to have plenty of room in their own right. This beast looks heavy, so I'm not terribly surprised Leuxs decided to give it two rear axles. The front seats are fairly conventional with a steering yoke and digital gauge cluster flanked by actual buttons.