Lexus LS Moves Into The Unknown With Wild Six-Wheel And Coupe-SUV Concepts
The Lexus LS sedan — in the U.S. at least — is most likely dead, and that means the Japanese automaker needs a new flagship to fill the space occupied by the big luxury cruiser since its debut in 1989. Since sedans are so yesterday, Lexus has decided to think outside the box when it comes to its replacement... way outside the box. It unveiled a trio of LS concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show that are meant to represent where Lexus could take the LS next. One of them makes a lot of sense and is fairly conventional. One is absolutely wild in the most absurd ways possible, and one is a dumb pod thing I couldn't care less about.
We've gotta talk about the wild and absurd one first, because it's really just something. Lexus is simply calling it the "LS Concept," but that's really underselling it, don't you think? I mean, just look at this freaking thing. It's a van with six wheels. Are you joking? It's been a long time since a mainstream automaker, especially one as reserved as Lexus, put out a concept this over the top. Up front, there is a conventional 20-something-inch wheel at each corner. Then, when you get to the back, you'll find four smaller wheels, making this a sort of Tyrell P34 in reverse. It's magnificent. Of course, it's all there to support a massive van body.
Inside, we find seating for six folks who want to travel around in ultra-luxury while being sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. This machine is all about being driven — not driving. Lexus made it very clear that the second row is the focal point, and that's where passengers are able to kick back and relax with what looks like a massive reclining bench. Behind that, you'll find third row captain's chairs that seem to have plenty of room in their own right. This beast looks heavy, so I'm not terribly surprised Leuxs decided to give it two rear axles. The front seats are fairly conventional with a steering yoke and digital gauge cluster flanked by actual buttons.
The real future
While luxury vans are undoubtedly very popular in Japan, if I had to guess the body style that would carry on the LS's nameplate, it would most likely be some sort of SUV or crossover. Despite the fact that Lexus calls this car the LS Coupe Concept, it clearly knows that too. Don't get it twisted: this thing is very much a crossover, and if I were a betting man, it's a very good representation of where the LS nameplate is heading.
I won't sit here and tell you the LS Coupe is production-ready, but it doesn't seem too far-fetched. The car follows in the footsteps of other coupe-SUVs before it, like the BMW X6, original Acura ZDX and Mercedes-Benz GLE with its combination of a high ride height and sloping roofline. I know it's not a look that everyone is into, but I think it works rather well in this application.
One thing that certainly won't make production is the LS Coupe's rear-hinged doors, but once you open them up, you'll find a four-seater layout that promotes a sense of openness — as these sorts of concepts often do. Up front, the car, quite strangely, has two different colored and shaped seats. I'm not sure what that's about, but it's interesting, I suppose. There's also a dual-level screen with a large support brace running across the right side of the dashboard. At the very least, it's an interesting piece of design.
There's no word on what either of these vehicles are powered by. It could be gas, electric or some mystical third thing no one has thought of yet.
Oh, Lexus also debuted some piece of crap called the LS Micro Concept, which is a single-occupant self-driving pod thing. It's not worth getting into, since it'll never be real but isn't fun in the same way as the LS Concept. Anyway, both the van and crossover offer very interesting ideas of where the LS could go next, because the automotive world is changing — and fast.