These Are The Cars Readers Deemed The Most Soulless

Does a brand require more money to bother designing any sort of soul into its vehicles? Or have bean counters forced automakers to take out every bit of character, leading greyscale appliance-on-wheels econo-rides that still barely manage to be affordable. In that spirit, I asked you all last Sunday what cars are the most soulless? And boy, was there ever a pattern.

The worst offenders making these production-ready soulless machines on wheels, whether new or old, seemed to come from Toyota, Chevrolet, Stellantis, and Tesla. The specific models placed under our metaphorical guillotine were certainly some of the most affordable they offered. Egg-shapes on wheels were decidedly not very attractive, nor invigorating. It's not like drivers have asked for every car on the road to be a work of art like that of Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs. Is it really so hard to put just one thing into a car that would make it less of an appliance? And no, screens, no matter the size, do not help.

On that note, here are the most soulless cars according to your fellow Jalops. And don't tell me I used the same photo twice in the comments. I purposely used the two incredibly similar, near-identical images to help prove all of our points.