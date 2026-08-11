Fear Traps Buyers In Boring Grayscale Cars That They Park In Front Of Boring Grayscale Houses

You could lay part of the blame for the limited availability of colorful cars on the Clean Air Act of 1970 and the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976, since banning a few toxic substances made colorful car paint more expensive. Then again, it's not like colors disappeared as soon as the oil embargo hit. Paint tech hasn't sat stagnant for 50 years, and those of us who are old enough to remember the 1990s saw plenty of colorful cars on the road. For a lot of buyers, though, new cars are expensive, and worries about resale value appear to be pushing them away from anything that feels like a risk.

As the Atlantic points out, a 2024 iSeeCars study found that cars painted yellow, orange, and green held their values better than grayscale cars, but the belief that colorful cars depreciate faster still persists. That same misplaced fear also appears to be driving housing trends, where a Better Homes and Gardens analysis from 2025 found that 84% of listing agents recommended eliminating any color from your home before selling even though a Zillow study from the same year found that olive green and navy blue paint on the walls actually increased sale prices.

As Stephen Westland, a color science professor at the University of Leeds, told the Atlantic, most people these days are "scared of using color" despite the fact that "the use of color can make you feel happier, psychologically." There's plenty of evidence to support both of Westland's claims, too. A metastudy published last year that looked into 132 peer-reviewed color studies found that gray was associated with "fatigue, boredom, or sadness."

The average person may have a hard time picking paint colors, but it isn't easy for professionals, either. When the Atlantic spoke with graphic designer Alana Cowan, she said saturated colors felt too risky, and it was already overwhelming enough trying to decide which shade of white paint she should go with. Sure, she could pick colors she liked for herself, but, "What if I hate it? What if I get tired of it? What if the next buyer doesn't like it and that's the reason they don't buy the house?"