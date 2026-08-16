Normal folk may disagree, but the car enthusiast's attraction to the mechanical wonders that keeps mankind on the road stretch beyond sharp lines, interesting taillights, and what lies beneath the hood. It's a car's soul that really entrances us. Now, how that soul is conveyed and appreciated in any vehicle can differ from enthusiast to enthusiast. But a car worth driving will always have a bit of soul.

With that said, there's a polar opposite to this theory. If there are cars that harness soul, then there are also cars that are lacking said soul. These cars when encountered in the wild, from parking lot to the open road, do nothing for the enthusiast, or maybe anyone. This is not a car you desire to drive. It's not a car you're excited to see. It brings no emotion. Perhaps not even disappointment. If you do find yourself behind the wheel of this soulless machine, you truly understand the phrase "an car" — built to answer the call for some form of enclosed motorized transportation to get any human from point A to point B.

So I'm asking you, what car do you think is the most soulless?