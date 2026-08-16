What Car Is The Most Soulless?
Normal folk may disagree, but the car enthusiast's attraction to the mechanical wonders that keeps mankind on the road stretch beyond sharp lines, interesting taillights, and what lies beneath the hood. It's a car's soul that really entrances us. Now, how that soul is conveyed and appreciated in any vehicle can differ from enthusiast to enthusiast. But a car worth driving will always have a bit of soul.
With that said, there's a polar opposite to this theory. If there are cars that harness soul, then there are also cars that are lacking said soul. These cars when encountered in the wild, from parking lot to the open road, do nothing for the enthusiast, or maybe anyone. This is not a car you desire to drive. It's not a car you're excited to see. It brings no emotion. Perhaps not even disappointment. If you do find yourself behind the wheel of this soulless machine, you truly understand the phrase "an car" — built to answer the call for some form of enclosed motorized transportation to get any human from point A to point B.
So I'm asking you, what car do you think is the most soulless?
Chevrolet Malibu, at least since its fifth generation
When I was old enough to purchase a car in high school, the vehicle that flooded used car ads on Craigslist (probably for good reason) was the fifth generation Chevrolet Malibu. This particular "an car," produced from 1997 to 2003, bore little resemblance to its sleeker, questionably sporty-like earlier iterations. Perhaps this appliance was a sign of things to come for Detroit automakers, but there was nothing about that four-door sedan that was remotely attractive aside from maybe its price and availability. It wasn't interesting. The body shape was a car. Oddly enough, I have a neighbor just down the street who currently owns two of these in silver.
The most interesting Malibu to come out of the woodwork in its future generations was perhaps the Malibu Maxx, which gave it an okay-looking hatchback which bore a shape that perhaps only a mother (its creators: engineers and designers) could love. Although enthusiasts do appreciate it just because it's weird-looking. It also never sported a manual transmission, which was the sole reason why the Chevy Cruze isn't the car we're focusing on in this week's question. The Cruze is up there, but the manual at least gave it sort of a "dynamic" drive.
And it's those little things that can make or break a car's status of soulless. So what'll it be Jalops? What cars are the most soulless on the roads? Get ready for a catalog of "an cars" to grace our site later on in the week.