The GR GT's 'First Allocation' Is Already Sold Out For US Because Toyota Only Wants To Sell To Drivers

If you thought the GR GT was going to be one of those supercars that would be expensive but available to anyone with the cash just because it's a Toyota, think again. Instead, it's going down the Ford GT route: only about 200 to 250 cars are coming to the U.S., Toyota is seemingly handpicking customers with a strong preference for enthusiasts over potential flippers, and, of course, the first America-bound batch is already sold out.

Speaking to The Drive, Toyota's Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations Andrew Gilleland said, "We're not going to have enough to meet demand, and that's by design." He explained that the GR GT was created as a passion project and because chairman and former CEO Akio Toyoda "wants a world-class performance car."

As for who will get the privilege of buying a GR GT, Gilleland said, "We don't want to sell cars to flippers, we only want people who are going to drive it. The first allocation is already sold."