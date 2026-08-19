At $16,400, Is This 1998 SsangYong Korando An Ultra-Rare Bargain?

You will be excused if you are unfamiliar with today's Nice Price or No Dice SsangYong Korando; it is, after all, one of just two presently in the U.S., according to its seller. Let's find out what it's all about, and what it might actually be worth.

There's a term in Latin American culture, "Caballerismo," that is intended to describe masculinity in a positive light. Its counterpart, Machismo, has traditionally been used negatively, imparting a sense of aggression, sexism, chauvinism, and hypermasculine behavior. Caballerismo, on the other hand, is intended to convey family-oriented, nurturing, and chivalrous behaviors.

With a sturdy base and a fetching striped Surrey top, the 1958 Jeep DJ3A we looked at on Tuesday definitely imparted a sense of Caballerismo rather than the aura of machismo of its military Jeep progenitor. Unfortunately, based on its stated year of manufacture and the seller's vague description of its origin, it appears that the Jeep isn't, in fact, a real Surrey but rather a well-done homage. That sullied opinions regarding the truck and seriously called into question its $32,500 asking price. In the end, few of you were having it, dropping the Surrey off the stage in a massive 94% 'No Dice' loss.