At $4,450, Could This 2010 Volkswagen CC R-Line Be Quite The Coup?

While it has a sizable dent in the trunk lid and a broken taillamp, today's Nice Price or No Dice VW CC more than makes up for that with its turbocharged engine and six-speed stick. Let's see if its price tag is low enough to make us forget its unfortunate booty call.

African Impalas, scientifically classified as Aepyceros melampus, are agile and quick, able to leap over 10 feet high and run at nearly 50 miles per hour. Both male and female Impalas have Lyre-shaped horns; however, those of the males grow larger.

The 1996 Chevy Impala SS (Sport Sedan) we looked at last Friday shared several attributes with its ungulate namesake. It could also hit 50 mph without issue, had a horn, and... well, that's about it. Well-kept and in great shape, our Impala had the added benefit of not requiring a trip to Africa or the zoo to see it. Its $15,000 price tag proved contentious, however. That earned a 65% 'No Dice' loss in the voting, but based on the comments, many of you voted it down due to not liking the thought of owning such a beast, while acknowledging that the price is competitive when compared to other cars on the market. Let's call it a draw, then.