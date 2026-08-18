At $32,500, Is This 1958 Willys DJ3A Surrey Too Fringe?

While once a museum showpiece, today's Nice Price or No Dice Jeep has now been set free, allowing anyone and everyone to enjoy its pastel pink livery and stripey surrey top. Let's see what such joyful tomfoolery might rightfully cost.

The term coupe derives from the French coupé, a word describing a "four-wheeled horse-drawn enclosed carriage for two persons inside with an outside seat for the driver in front." In automotive parlance, the term "coupe" was long used to describe a closed-roof car with two doors. That meaning expanded in the fall of 1962 with the introduction of the Rover P5 Mark II Coupé, which offered a rakish roof and—shock of shocks—four doors.

Four-door coupes proved surprisingly resurgent in the early Aughts, with models from Mercedes, BMW, and Volkswagen hitting the scene. One of those cars, a 2010 Volkswagen CC R-Line, came our way on Monday. Mechanically sound, but with some non-critical bodywork damage on the rear end, the VW four-door coupe seemed otherwise clean and tidy. At $4,450, its price was almost as low as its swooping roofline, a factor that played into the car's 61% 'Nice Price' win.