Which Car Needs To Hurry Up And Depreciate Faster?
I've done it to myself, but the lease on my Fiat ends in the spring, which means I've got to start thinking about what I'm going to get to replace it. Buying the car I've been leasing is technically an option, but at least right now, I'm not planning on it. We'll see. I've been driving the 500e for a while, and I could use something different. Maybe a convertible? I'm not sure. At this point, it's hard to know what I actually want.
The good news is, I have time. I don't have to make a decision for a while, but just looking at available listings in the area, there isn't much that jumps out at me. One thing I can definitely tell you, though, is that I won't be buying a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Owning a track-ready Hyundai with more than 600 horsepower would be interesting, but sadly, they're still too expensive. Demand is just too high.
Buy new cars I like, not used ones
Considering Hyundai sells new Ioniq 5 Ns for $61,500, and the Ioniq 5 N has only been on sale here for about two years, I can't actually be mad that used ones aren't selling in the $20,000 range just yet. If you do want a used Ioniq 5 N, they're almost all $45,000 and up. For a 221-mile electric Hyundai that sacrifices range for handling and track performance. Everything I know about the U.S. car market suggests they should have depreciated like running shoes, but nope.
I'm so proud. Annoyed, yes, but still proud. I'm not used to buyers feeling the same way I do about a niche enthusiast car. I'd also be willing to bet you've got a car in mind that's been bugging you, too. A car that needs to hurry and get cheap enough for you to afford it but stubbornly refuses. Whatever it is, we want to hear about it in the comments.