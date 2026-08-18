Which Car Needs To Hurry Up And Depreciate Faster?

I've done it to myself, but the lease on my Fiat ends in the spring, which means I've got to start thinking about what I'm going to get to replace it. Buying the car I've been leasing is technically an option, but at least right now, I'm not planning on it. We'll see. I've been driving the 500e for a while, and I could use something different. Maybe a convertible? I'm not sure. At this point, it's hard to know what I actually want.

The good news is, I have time. I don't have to make a decision for a while, but just looking at available listings in the area, there isn't much that jumps out at me. One thing I can definitely tell you, though, is that I won't be buying a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Owning a track-ready Hyundai with more than 600 horsepower would be interesting, but sadly, they're still too expensive. Demand is just too high.