5 Safety Tips To Keep In Mind As You Navigate School Zones

With some kids already back in class, now's a good time to remind folks to take it easy in school zones — which can be dangerous places. Now, finding hard data specifically on school-zone injuries/fatalities can be surprisingly difficult. But Safe Kids Worldwide, for one, does point out that 40 child-aged pedestrians are hit by cars every single day — that's more than 15,000 every year. We can also cherry-pick details from NHTSA's Traffic Safety Facts 2024 data for pedestrians (published in 2026). There, the numbers indicate 116 child pedestrians aged 5 to 14 were killed in traffic crashes for the year.

On the other hand, you can find some comprehensive information about the issue in Alarming Dangers of School Zones, also from Safe Kids. It's just that it was published a decade ago. Still, it tells a story of increasingly distracted walkers involved in relatively risky crossing-behavior situations, where only some 40% of the school zones had posted speed limits of 20 mph or lower. Moreover, 30% of the school zones were without marked cross walks. And don't forget about the one driver in Albany, NY, who was tagged with 29 school-zone tickets in a space of only 10 days. With drivers like that on the road, even signs with a specific loud, glowing, fluorescent yellow-green hue aren't going to be enough to protect people.

That's where you come in. You can do your part to improve school-zone safety by keeping at or below the speed limit, taking extra care where vehicles are double-parked, focusing on the road — not your phone — and watching for bicyclists and buses, too.