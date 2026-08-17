Being Less Dependent On GPS And Learning Your Surroundings Is Good For Your Brain

Much like a GPS system, your brain is capable of making its own maps to help you figure your way around the places you've been. The more you travel and pay attention to your surroundings, the better the map is. And according to a 2024 study, that kind of brain activity could be beneficial to your long-term health as well as reduce your likeliness of death from Alzheimer's disease. For car people, that's a win considering we're already losing to tire particles.

According to The Conversation, this research was inspired by an early landmark study looking at the hippocampal changes in London taxi drivers. London cabbies (at least the black cabs today) are required to pass a test called the Knowledge where they memorize more than 25,000 streets and 20,000 points of interest within a six mile radius of Charing Cross — the center of London where six of the city's major roads all meet. Scans performed on these drivers showed they had measurably "more gray matter in the posterior hippocampus." Researchers also found that the longer these drivers attended to these routes, the larger their hippocampus region would be.

That correlation was then further explored in the 2024 study by researchers at Harvard, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General and the National Bureau of Economic Research, all in Massachusetts. In this new study, researchers wanted to see if there was any benefit to occupations that rely on spatial and navigational processing and protection against Alzheimer's disease, which begins with atrophy in the same region of the brain that handles that kind of processing.