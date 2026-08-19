Want To Sell Your Car On Facebook? Here's What To Expect

Depending on how appealing your listing is, you'll get a number of messages once it's gone live. Undoubtedly, sellers will be hit with the standard "Is this still available?" inquiry, and not just once either, but over and over again. It can quickly become tiresome to reply to such lazy messages (the buyers just have to push that button; they don't have to spell it out), so some experienced sellers suggest it's wise to have a response saved on your device somewhere which can simply be copied and pasted as a reply. Some listings will go as far as stating that they won't reply to "Is this still available?" messages, but that can limit your audience pretty severely.

More than just a few lazy "Is this still available?" messages, you'll also probably get a few low-ball offers, or even messages completely unrelated to the sale. Try to sort those out from the real ones. Genuine messages from buyers should be replied to with honesty and effort – this is how to make the most of real and valuable messages. Also be sure to reply in a timely manner lest the buyer moves on to a different car. All of that will help you avoid bad selling experiences. Most genuine questions will be asking for specifics on the car, but be wary of messages with odd requests and links, as these could easily be scams.

One particularly common scam is when someone posing as a buyer sends links to verify proof of ownership. Don't trust those. They are designed to steal your login details instead, either for the Facebook account itself or a personal email address. The same goes for links that request payment details for specific vehicle reports. Basically, just be wary of any and all third-party links.