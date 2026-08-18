Why Railroad Crossing Signs Are X-Shaped, And What The Crossbuck Actually Means

We in the U.S. may not be up to European levels of train travel for getting to your favorite spots, but we still depend on rail to move mass quantities of goods across the country. There are nearly 140,000 route miles in the U.S. freight rail system, after all. That's a whole lot of rail, and a whole lot of railroad crossings. The Federal Railroad Administration says there are approximately 212,000 highway-rail grade crossings dotting the United States. They can be dangerous, too. A freight train may require over a mile of space to come to a complete stop. Let's face it, the car never wins in a collision with a train on the tracks.

So, what to do about the danger of crossings and the threat they pose to inattentive or impatient motorists? Signage is a good start. Now, unless you're just not paying any attention, you've seen railroad crossing signs. In the United States, they're typically an X-shaped assembly, with two individual reflectorized panels forming the sign. One panel reads "Railroad," while the other spells out "Crossing." It's the "crossbuck," a mashup word representing an instantly recognizable addition to the nation's artery and nerve network of rail and street. Why an X shape? It boils down to the need for a simple, easy, and uniform way to warn drivers and, at earlier times, riders on horseback of potentially deadly railroad crossings.