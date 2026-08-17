What Car Do You Hate To Love?

This might be a hot take, but I think that lots of cars are great. Plenty of us at Jalopnik have wildly diverse tastes in automobiles, ranging from fast to slow and big to small, but sometimes we enjoy cars that we know we really shouldn't — cars that tickle our hearts the right way, despite everything in our heads telling us they shouldn't. Today, we're here to talk about the cars you hate to love.

These can be cars you've owned, cars you've driven, or just cars that appeal to you in some perverse way. If you live in the boonies and desperately want an all-electric hypercar in spite of any charging infrastructure or practicality, or you're a city-dweller with something itching inside you to roll coal in a massive pickup truck, this is the question of the day for you. What car do you love, even though you know full well that you really shouldn't?