What Car Do You Hate To Love?
This might be a hot take, but I think that lots of cars are great. Plenty of us at Jalopnik have wildly diverse tastes in automobiles, ranging from fast to slow and big to small, but sometimes we enjoy cars that we know we really shouldn't — cars that tickle our hearts the right way, despite everything in our heads telling us they shouldn't. Today, we're here to talk about the cars you hate to love.
These can be cars you've owned, cars you've driven, or just cars that appeal to you in some perverse way. If you live in the boonies and desperately want an all-electric hypercar in spite of any charging infrastructure or practicality, or you're a city-dweller with something itching inside you to roll coal in a massive pickup truck, this is the question of the day for you. What car do you love, even though you know full well that you really shouldn't?
Four-seat pickups can be great
I've long been Jalopnik's small car proponent, advocating for everyone to drive exactly as much car as they really need and no more — that is to say, motorcycles and kei cars and little else. But I've recently had a couple pickup truck loans that changed my mind, and I'm now somewhat ashamed to say how much time I spend shopping for four-door pickups on Facebook Marketplace. I know, I know, everyone says they're glorified SUVs, but I love a vehicle that can haul my friends out for a climbing trip one day and move furniture the next.
The car I hate to love is the four-door, two-row pickup truck. What car do you hate to love? Are you a really big fan of your Subaru BRZ, despite the pain of wedging your kid's car seat in back, or are you a Pebble Beach regular who adores German cars from the late 1930s and early 1940s? Leave your answers down below.