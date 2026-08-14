Ford Ka, Turbo LS Volvo S90, Lincoln Town Car Ute: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, happy Friday, I don't know if this week has been as exhausting for all of you as it has been for me, but I am zonked. Even last night's climbing session took more out of me than it really should've, so I'm very much looking forward to a peaceful, restful weekend. I'm already getting started on it, sitting here petting my roommate's cat as I pen this hallowed column.

My 30th birthday is coming up, and I'm giving all of you a present in advance of the date: This installment of Dopest, which includes so many true bangers that I genuinely agonized over even the title here. It's so tough, when you have a series of incredible cars, to narrow it down to the top three for a hed — I didn't even get to mention the Renault, the dump truck, the pink Cadillac, the Legacy GT, the Samurai-chassised N600, or the military Harley! Happy early Amber's 30th Birthday, everyone. I hope you like your gifts, of the internet's Dopest Cars.