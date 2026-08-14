Ford Ka, Turbo LS Volvo S90, Lincoln Town Car Ute: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Folks, happy Friday, I don't know if this week has been as exhausting for all of you as it has been for me, but I am zonked. Even last night's climbing session took more out of me than it really should've, so I'm very much looking forward to a peaceful, restful weekend. I'm already getting started on it, sitting here petting my roommate's cat as I pen this hallowed column.
My 30th birthday is coming up, and I'm giving all of you a present in advance of the date: This installment of Dopest, which includes so many true bangers that I genuinely agonized over even the title here. It's so tough, when you have a series of incredible cars, to narrow it down to the top three for a hed — I didn't even get to mention the Renault, the dump truck, the pink Cadillac, the Legacy GT, the Samurai-chassised N600, or the military Harley! Happy early Amber's 30th Birthday, everyone. I hope you like your gifts, of the internet's Dopest Cars.
1999 Ford Ka - $7,500
The Ka's been legal to import for a few years now, but this is the first one I've ever seen actually listed on Marketplace. It's a fantastic way to kick things off too, a bright yellow example with great wheels that's come straight here from Japanese shores. The seller says it's absolutely mint, without even any leaks in the sunroof.
This Ka is also a great example of why cars need to continue their exterior colors into the interior. The door cards, the shift boot, even the shift knob — there's so much yellow in this interior, you can never forget what color car you're driving. If you shelled out to get a car in the good color, why would you only want people outside the car to know about it? You deserve to bask in that yellow too! Automakers, start putting your outside colors on the inside again.
1988 Renault R4 Savane - $12,000
I really appreciate how no-nonsense the Renault R4 looks. Monochrome, little in the way of accent coloring, largely just a box with the necessary functional bits in the necessary places — nowhere does engineering compromise for design. Yet, it's an absolutely gorgeous car. Smooth lines, enough embossed detail to keep things interesting, curves that make the whole thing feel soft rather than letting it look like some squared-off modern crossover.
This particular R4 Savane comes from the Netherlands, and comes with five — count 'em, five — lights up front. That's a simply preposterous number of lights, and I love it. It's not even an even count! This R4 has had its third eye opened, plus two more that sit sort of below and between its main eyes. Surely, with this many lights up front, this Renault can see the full spectrum of shrimp colors. Maybe even project a number of them, we don't know what color bulbs are under those covers.
1985 Euclid R35 - $19,500
Did you know you can just buy dump trucks? Watch out, Federal Reserve.
1972 Yamaha DT 250 - $400
Yamaha kicked off the dual-sport segment with the DT-1, and this DT250 hit the market not long after. Sure, this one isn't much of a viable motorcycle in its current state, but I think it's deserving of some restorative care. Especially with an asking price of just $400, there's plenty of budgetary room there to make this DT as nice as it deserves to be.
This is, really, a piece of history. It's a testament to Yamaha's engineering (and the infallibility of two-stroke engines) that the bike still runs at all, considering its age and the wear it's had. No seat, no chain, cracked engine case, and it apparently fires right up. Doesn't a bike like that deserve a second — or third, or fourth, or however many it's had plus one — chance at life? I want classic dual sports like this to run forever, and what better dual sport to preserve than one of the first models from the manufacturer that started it all?
1980 Cadillac Coupe DeVille - $4,000
This Cadillac is in a fascinating state of disrepair. It has a custom interior, but no heat or AC. It's painted in this gorgeous pink, but the rear bumper doesn't actually meet the quarter panels — it needs fill pieces installed, and those aren't painted to match. Someone clearly loved this thing enough to make it unmistakably theirs, but not so much as to keep it in good shape. Whoever owned and modified this Coupe DeVille thinks like me.
I love to make a vehicle mine, to dial it in for my exact preferences and tastes. I'm all about modifying things, taking something that rolled off an assembly line identical to everything else and making it look on the outside the way you do on the inside. Yet I'm not precious about things, because in the end they're just things meant to be used for a purpose. A car with wear shows that it's carried people around, that it's been on road trips and late night snack runs and everything in between. This Cadillac shows that it's been loved enough to be customized, and loved enough to keep being used.
Turbo LS-Swapped 1998 Volvo S90 - $10,000
My birthday is coming up this week, and if anyone wants to get me a present you need look no further. This is no ordinary 1998 Volvo S90 — itself a fantastic car — but a 1998 Volvo S90 with an LS V8 under the hood. And a turbo on that LS. It's been built up well, with LS1 accoutrements and a proper v-band mount, though the seller says it's only street tuned. If it were mine, I'd get it on a dyno stat. I'd also fix the AC.
The one bit that always confuses me about swaps like this is the popularity of the 4L80E transmission. This Volvo has one, and I see it in so many similar builds. Why, though? The 6L80 is right there, ready to bolt right up to the LS. Even the ZF 8HP has adapters available for GM engines! Adapt a CD009! There are so many better options than a four-speed.
2005 Subaru Legacy GT Wagon - $2,200
Sometimes there are listings that I'm tempted not to put into Dopest, for fear of the car selling out from under me before I get a chance to buy it myself. This is one of those. Despite all the rust, despite the seller's claims of rear brake issues, I truly want this Legacy GT wagon. I could fix her.
I've had a Legacy GT before, but the kid I sold it to wrapped the front end around a tree almost immediately. This is nearly the same spec as my old car, with the one-year-only manual transmission fitted to its turbocharged EJ25 — though the seller claims it's totally stock in terms of drivetrain, with only coilovers, an upgraded clutch, and a short throw shifter in the way of functional mods. Pull a rust-free door off another red Legacy, grind out the rust and weld in new metal on the quarter panel, and you'll have a comfortable, fast, stick-shift wagon for just a few grand. It's one of the most Jalop cars you'll ever drive.
1972 Honda N600 Trar - $26,500
This N600 was a really, really tough car to not use as the header image for this blog. I went with the Ka because everyone loves a Ka, and we've seen trars before in these hallowed pages, but come on. Look at it. I love this dumb little Tonka truck of a Honda.
The body comes from a 1972 Honda N600, but the chassis is a Suzuki Samurai — as are the motor and five-speed manual gearbox. Most builders would stop there (or at least after doing the paint and Tonka graphics, complete with vintage Honda logo) but the seller of this N600 went further. There's apparently $3,000 in stereo gear under that yellow body, and after seeing the subwoofers in the back I believe that number. This build is such a mishmash of styles, I find it genuinely fascinating. Someone please buy this and let me drive it, I need to know what this car is like.
2000 Harley-Davidson MT500 - $10,000
You don't see these often! If you've ever wondered what would happen if Harley-Davidson made a KLR650, look no further. Or, rather, if Harley bought the rights to an already-designed British military bike and just sort of kept making it. Or, well, if Harley bought the rights to an already-designed British military bike that was itself a lightly militarized version of an Italian dual-sport, then kept making that. After decreasing the displacement. And bumping the displacement back up. The history of the MT500 is extremely normal.
The seller of this MT500 is primarily offering it to Harley dealers, in case any dealership "wonts it for 10000 for there show room." You, I think, can put this Rotax-powered dual sport to better use than languishing on the floor of a dealer that no longer sells anything even vaguely resembling the MT500. You could just ride the bike instead.
1984 Lincoln Town Car Ute - $550
Breaking: Amber loves utes. I've long said every ute deserves to be in Dopest, and I stand by that — especially weird utes like this one. Why did someone turn a Lincoln Town Car into a pickup? I don't know, and it may be impossible to answer given that this seller didn't do the conversion. It may remain a mystery forever.
What isn't a mystery, though, is the condition of this ute. Specifically, how bad it is. It's sitting unregistered, untitled, and rotting away in someone's driveway in Massachusetts. The undercarriage is rusted, the exhaust has apparently been entirely removed, and those tires don't look great. This is worth fixing up, though, because it's such a weird and fascinating concept for a car build that it deserves to live on. The seller wants it to go to someone who'll finish revitalizing it, not just strip it for parts, and I want to see that too.