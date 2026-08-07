Isuzu VehiCROSS, AMC Spirit, 12 Go-Karts: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, it's once again Friday. I don't really know what happened this week, but it feels like it simultaneously dragged and flew by — it's Thursday as I write this, yet it feels like a Tuesday after the slowest Monday in recorded history. Am I going mad? Are you? Is that air I'm breathing now?

I spent this past weekend on a rock climbing trip to New Hampshire, where I slept on the floor of a farm-commune and tore my fingers up climbing rocks. I had one of the scariest experiences of my life on a rock, and decided I simply had to push through or the fear would win. With that in mind, this week brings us some listings for getting out there — cars, trucks, and SUVs that'll get you to your own fear-facing experiences. Also 12 go-karts, because I couldn't see a single listing for 12 go-karts and not deem that one of this week's Dopest Cars.