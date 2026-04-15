New York Didn't Give The Famous Brooklyn Trar A Chance Before Crushing It

Remember the Brooklyn Trar? The bright green Mini body atop a Chevy truck frame that our dear departed Raph Orlove introduced you to all those years ago? That trar has been sitting in largely the same place all these years, as a decoration outside New Millennium Motors in Gowanus, Brooklyn, delighting all who pass by. At least, it had been, until this week — when the New York City Department of Sanitation ticketed the trar, towed it, and crushed it, all in one night according to News12 Brooklyn.

The trar was ticketed at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 for being street-parked without a VIN or a license plate, the latter allegation of which is certainly true — I've probably passed by the little Mini myself hundreds of times back when I lived on that side of Brooklyn, and at no point did it ever bear a plate. While the lack of a VIN is less obvious, it stands to reason that the trar could wear either the VIN of its Mini body or its Chevy frame. Whether one, both, or neither of those was on proper display is another question. Yet, at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, the trar was towed away and crushed.