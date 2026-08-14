Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible Packs 795 HP Into A Droptop
True Mustang enthusiasts buy the Ford Mustang GTD, but if you can't afford to spend more than $300,000 on a sports car, Ford has been kind enough to offer the Mustang Dark Horse SC as a consolation prize. It makes almost as much power, packs some seriously sporty suspension upgrades, and costs far less, starting at a mere $108,085. You still can't get it with a manual transmission, but if you want to feel the wind in your hair as you drive your supercharged Mustang Dark Horse SC, Ford will now let you do that.
If you're familiar with the Mustang Dark Horse SC, there isn't a whole lot new to learn about the convertible version. It's a Mustang Dark Horse SC that's a convertible. Instead of a fixed roof, you get a power-retractible soft top. It's a simple formula, but so what? Who cares? The world is a better place when there are more convertibles on the road, and the Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible should be a seriously fun-to-drive convertible.
Under the hood you get a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 795 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque. That's 20 hp down compared to the Mustang GTD, but — even in the EV era — that's still a heck of a lot of power. Ford hasn't published official acceleration figures just yet, but don't be surprised if the new Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible hits 60 mph in well under four seconds.
The ultimate grand touring convertible
Of course, if you only care about straight-line speed you could always throw a supercharger on a regular Mustang GT and make big power for less money. You buy the Mustang Dark Horse SC for its track capabilities, and according to Ford, it's worked hard to keep the convertible experience from ruining spirited drives thanks to the addition of a magnesium tower brace.
That said, despite a lack of details in the press release, it sounds like Ford tuned the convertible version to be a little softer than the coupe, since a coupe will always be more structurally sound. Ford promises the latest generation of its magnetic suspension delivers "a smooth, comfortable ride when cruising and a firmly planted feel the moment you lean into the accelerator."
The release also quoted Mustang Dark Horse SC chief engineer Arie Groeneveld saying, "Both the Dark Horse SC coupe and convertible have been developed by our Ford Racing engineers. But instead of prioritizing the convertible for setting lap times, we've engineered it to be the ultimate top-down grand touring machine."
Ford hasn't said how much the Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible will cost, but it plans to start taking orders this fall and says deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2027.