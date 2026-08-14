Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible Packs 795 HP Into A Droptop

True Mustang enthusiasts buy the Ford Mustang GTD, but if you can't afford to spend more than $300,000 on a sports car, Ford has been kind enough to offer the Mustang Dark Horse SC as a consolation prize. It makes almost as much power, packs some seriously sporty suspension upgrades, and costs far less, starting at a mere $108,085. You still can't get it with a manual transmission, but if you want to feel the wind in your hair as you drive your supercharged Mustang Dark Horse SC, Ford will now let you do that.

If you're familiar with the Mustang Dark Horse SC, there isn't a whole lot new to learn about the convertible version. It's a Mustang Dark Horse SC that's a convertible. Instead of a fixed roof, you get a power-retractible soft top. It's a simple formula, but so what? Who cares? The world is a better place when there are more convertibles on the road, and the Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible should be a seriously fun-to-drive convertible.

Under the hood you get a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 795 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque. That's 20 hp down compared to the Mustang GTD, but — even in the EV era — that's still a heck of a lot of power. Ford hasn't published official acceleration figures just yet, but don't be surprised if the new Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible hits 60 mph in well under four seconds.