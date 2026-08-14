What's The Fastest Car You've Ever Driven?
To quote "Top Gun," I have a need, a need for speed. While you can have fun driving at any speed, there's a certain thrill when you hit triple digits on the speedometer. The recent Bonneville Speed Week brought in new images of bespoke machinery blasting across the arid expanse, joining the record-breakers of the past. However, you don't need to find your way out onto the salt flat to go fast behind the wheel.
What's the fastest car you have ever driven? Despite the rising price of new cars, eye-watering top speeds seem more affordable than ever. For example, the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a sticker price of $73,495 and can reach a top speed over 200 miles per hour. Getting up to top speed legally is a trickier feat. Some of you might live near a racetrack that offers track days to the general public, or maybe you just live in Germany and frequent the unrestricted portions of the Autobahn.
Be wary about who you brag to about speeding in Texas
I hope I don't have to remind everyone not to admit to committing crimes online. The good news is that most U.S. states have a fairly short statute of limitations for traffic infractions. The time limit varies by state. Law enforcement in California and New York has up to a year to file a speeding ticket. You have to keep your head down twice as long in the Lone Star State because there's a two-year statute of limitations in Texas.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there also isn't a statute of limitation on failing to pay a ticket, so don't think you can wait out a fine. Surprisingly, the Garden State is on the opposite end of the spectrum. If you're lucky enough to live in New Jersey, there's only a 30-day time limit.
Don't hesitate to share the fastest car you've ever driven in the comments section below. Be sure to mention whether you ever hit the listed top speed and the entirely-legal way you did so.