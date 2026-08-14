What's The Fastest Car You've Ever Driven?

To quote "Top Gun," I have a need, a need for speed. While you can have fun driving at any speed, there's a certain thrill when you hit triple digits on the speedometer. The recent Bonneville Speed Week brought in new images of bespoke machinery blasting across the arid expanse, joining the record-breakers of the past. However, you don't need to find your way out onto the salt flat to go fast behind the wheel.

What's the fastest car you have ever driven? Despite the rising price of new cars, eye-watering top speeds seem more affordable than ever. For example, the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a sticker price of $73,495 and can reach a top speed over 200 miles per hour. Getting up to top speed legally is a trickier feat. Some of you might live near a racetrack that offers track days to the general public, or maybe you just live in Germany and frequent the unrestricted portions of the Autobahn.