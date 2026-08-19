Here's How Much A 2021 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Has Depreciated In 5 Years

When the 8 Series badge returned in M form for the 2020 model year, we had great things to say about it in coupe Competition form: accurate steering, a great drivetrain, and thrilling acceleration. It was simply beastly for 4,295 pounds. Car and Driver has been able to best its claimed 3-second 0 to 60 run by 0.3 seconds – that's right, a sub-three-second muscular grand tourer. Plus, it reached 1.02 g in skidpad testing.

The M8's 4.4-liter V8 puts out 617 hp in Competition form, 600 in regular guise. No matter how you slice it, that's a lot of power. However, with such power comes great thirst, as it's EPA-rated at 17 MPG combined. Then there's the fact that its looks aren't for everyone, and it's a hulking beast: the wheelbase is 119.2 inches long, overall length comes in at just under 201 inches, and width measures out to 76.5 inches (sans mirrors).

Again, KBB says that the 2021 M8 Gran Coupe starts at a national average of $61,200 today. This means our big boy's value has dropped as much as 54%. Sure, that's still a lot of money, but such a drop in just five years is eyebrow-raising — imagine how much more it might drop in another five. Someone could get a real high-performance bargain, especially considering how tuneable its mighty 4.4-liter S63 engine is – the aftermarket says over 700 wheel-horsepower is possible on stock internals.