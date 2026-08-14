Ruf Ushers In A New Ehra Of Grand Touring With 650 Horsepower And All-Wheel Drive

Perhaps the most exciting piece of the Ehra puzzle is the gorgeous leather-wrapped interior. This particular example is equipped with hand-stitched brown leather in a "staggered checkered flat pattern" that is definitely inspired by Porsche's Pasha design, and definitely not lifted wholesale from Porsche's back catalog. It plays to good effect in this car, covering the 935-style "lollipop" folding carbon bucket seats. Nothing in this interior has a Porsche part number, but it's quite obvious where Ruf took its inspiration. This layout will not be foreign to anyone who owns an aircooled 911, for sure, but most especially the 964 and 993 owners will be right at home.

Ruf

On the outside of the car Ruf has once again updated but not revolutionized the look of a 964-generation 911. There's a bit of uncanny valley with the Ruf Ehra, as it is shorter than a standard 964 in both width and length, but about four inches wider than even the widest 964 Turbo. Add in the modern LED light clusters and hidden door handles, massive Ruf-signature rear quarter panel intakes for the intercoolers, and engine air intakes integrated into the rear quarter windows, and you've got a very different look here from the 911 of decades gone by. I look forward to hopefully someday seeing one of these in person, because the obnoxiously wide rear flares make the car look like it's trying desperately to cling to the ground in a way that I love.

As Ruf continually tries to push the old 911 ethos to its limit, the Ehra seems like a step in the right direction. It's lightweight by modern standards at just under 3,000 pounds, a few hundred pounds lighter than even the 964 Carrera 4 of the early 1990s.

There's no word yet on what an Ehra will cost, or how many will be built, but you can bet the answers will be "over a million" and "under 100" respectively. If you have that kind of cash kicking around in your pocket, go give Alois a visit at The Quail this week, maybe he'll build one for you.