Spyker Is Back With The 800-HP, Gold-Plated, Manual-Only C8 Preliator XXV Coupe

One of the most fascinating and visually stimulating automakers of the 21st century is Spyker, the Dutch supercar manufacturer that was founded in 1999 using the name of an innovative aircraft and automobile manufacturer that was around from 1880 to 1926. The reborn Spyker is most well-known for the C8, which used Audi power and had incredible design details like a propellor-shaped steering wheel and tons of polished aluminum.

Spyker came out with a bunch of different models, all of which were mid-engine showstoppers in a similar vein to the original C8 (sadly the planned SUV never got built), but the company had a tumultuous time to say the least. It went bankrupt twice, first in 2014 and then again in 2021. The last model it made was the 2016 C8 Preliator, of which only a couple of the planned 50-unit production run were built. Over the course of its modern history, only 255 Spykers were produced.

Now Spyker Cars has returned once again, with original founder Victor Muller back at the helm. During The Quail at Monterey Car Week, the automaker has revealed the new C8 Preliator XXV Coupe, an Audi-powered mid-engine supercar with a manual transmission, thoroughly modern chassis technology, gold brightwork, and all of the styling details that have made us love Spyker for the past 27 years.

Full disclosure: A couple days before its debut, Spyker invited me to drive to a studio in Long Beach so I could see the C8 Preliator XXV in person and chat with CEO Victor Muller for half an hour.