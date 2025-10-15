Spyker Will Attempt To Return From The Dead, Now With The Original Founder Back In Control

In the statement, Muller said, "It is with great pleasure that we announce that we have reached an amicable settlement with the trustee of two former Spyker subsidiaries, regarding, among others, the release of pledges on our Spyker trade marks and other IP rights. With this matter finally resolved once and for all, we can now continue to focus on the future of our beautiful Spyker brand and, in particular, the production of meticulously hand-built Spyker super sports cars."

What that will look like exactly still remains to be seen, but I'm certainly not going to complain about the founder of a truly unique automaker finally being back in control of the company he started. Especially since, back in 2022, Spyker was acquired by some Russians who had no connection to the original company. They also never actually got around to building a car, and what's the point of owning a car company that doesn't build any cars? Then again, it isn't surprising they never did anything with the name. Building cars is hard and expensive, and financing a project like that from Russia can't be easy.

The return announcement also includes a shoutout to Jasper den Dopper, founder of the company SpykerEnthusiast, who "has served the Spyker (owners) community consisting of an installed base of over 250 Spykers worldwide with our permission, providing (after-) sales services and undertaking new build projects over the past few years." Whether or how he'll be involved in the new version of Spyker going forward also remains to be seen, but hopefully, we get a real effort that leads to an actual car in a few years.

Relaunching a hand-built car company won't be easy, but I only wish Muller and his team the best. And as Spyker's motto says, "for the tenacious, no road is impassable."