Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Altima Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Since debuting for the 2019 model year, the current sixth-generation Nissan Altima has been a mixed bag in terms of sales. After moving 209,183 units in 2019, sales of the midsize sedan fell to 137,988 in 2020 and never found traction after that. But while its winning form may have dipped, the Altima remains an attractive proposition all the same.

That's thanks in part to a combination of its nicely spacious and comfortable cabin, decent fuel economy, and quiet-running powertrain — all good reasons to add the Altima to your shortlist if you're considering a used sedan. Speaking of which, for a used model, the sweet spot sits at three to five years old. That's the age where the Altima still feels somewhat new, so reliability isn't a big concern, but it's also old enough at that point that a lot of the worst depreciation has already taken place.

But just how much less would a five-year-old Altima cost you? That would depend on the trim of choice, its mileage, and condition. According to the KBB fair purchase price, the base-spec Altima S currently averages $14,000, meaning it has lost $11,425 or 44.93% of its $25,425 MSRP. The Altima SV, meanwhile, depreciated in value by 40.24% in five years, while the SR trim lost 39.83%.

Similarly, 2021 Nissan Altima SL and VC-T SR models dropped 42.54% and 45.40% of the original purchase price, leaving the Platinum trim as the model to have lost the most value from its launch date, at 47.95%. Further proving that the 2021 Nissan Altima's depreciation rate is high, CarEdge estimates that the midsize sedan has lost 43.7% of its original price in years, with owners losing $13,618 on the assumed $31,164 they originally paid.