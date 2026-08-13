New Koenigsegg CCGT1 Is A Tribute To A Race Car That Never Actually Raced

Automakers love using Monterey Car Week to showcase their priciest, most difficult-to-obtain models, and this year, Koenigsegg is no different. And while the new Koenigsegg CCGT1 may not look wildly changed compared to some of the designs we've already seen, that's for good reason. It isn't meant to be a separate model. Instead, Koenigsegg says it started with a CC850, turned it into a street-legal endurance racer, and built it as a tribute to the CCGT racing project that the FIA banned before it could run its first race.

For those of you who aren't up on your Koenigsegg lore, back in the mid-2000s, the automaker began developing a Le Mans GT1 racer that made it to the shakedown testing phase before the FIA changed its rules, effectively banning the CCGT from competition. Koenigsegg only built one CCGT before shutting down the project, but now that the original car's been restored and is old enough to race in the GT1 historic class, it was apparently time to build a tribute.

As previously mentioned, it's important to note that Koenigsegg says it built the CCGT1 to be a track car that's also street legal and comfortable enough to drive daily. In fact, you can even get it with a gated six-speed shifter if you don't mind giving up a few tenths over the version with a sequential shifter. As founder Christian von Koenigsegg said in a statement, "The CCGT1 is a creation with two clear identities. On the road, it's a sublime Megacar that's both comfortable and incredibly capable. But its origins are rooted in endurance racing, and that's where the CCGT1 reveals its full character as a true celebration of the original CCGT – with or without its roof!"