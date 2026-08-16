What A DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) Is And How To Clean It

Every diesel truck owner eventually hears about the DPF — the diesel particulate filter that catches soot before it can escape out the tailpipe in order to burn it off once the exhaust is hot enough. It's a great idea in theory. The problem is that a DPF only cleans itself out through a process called regeneration, which requires the exhaust to reach a specific operating temperature to burn off the trapped soot.

Spend most of your time on short trips around town, and your truck may never get hot enough for long enough to pull that off. Eventually, the filter clogs. However, even if you drive your truck hard and allow the system to regenerate, the DPF is a wear item, just like brake pads or an air filter. That means that it will eventually need service, no matter how you use your truck. So, what do you do about it?

There are a few options. You can let the truck DPF regenerate on its own while driving, force a regeneration with a scan tool, or pull the DPF off the truck entirely and clean it yourself or hire a professional to do it for you. That DIY option exists, and plenty of truck owners have done it successfully. Whether it's the right call for your filter is a separate question — if you're not confident cutting into your own exhaust system, take it to a shop instead.