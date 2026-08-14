At $15,000, Would You Leap On This 1996 Chevy Impala SS?
Chevrolet doesn't build a single sedan any longer, and today's Nice Price or No Dice Impala SS shows what we're all missing. Let's find out if this LT1-powered big beauty has missed the boat on its price.
There's an odd phenomenon dubbed Carcinization wherein non-crab crustaceans evolve into crab-like body forms over many generations. The term was coined by English zoologist Lancelot Alexander Borradaile in 1916, who described the effect as "nature's many attempts to evolve a crab."
We see a similar effect in the automotive world, only with Toyota's RAV4 standing in for the crab. It seems like most crossovers and SUVs look the same, only differentiated by size and whether their cup holders are cooled.
Naturally, that makes the boxy silhouette of the 1986 Volvo 240 DL wagon we looked at yesterday stand out from such a cookie-cutter crowd. Lower than the typical crossover, but just as utilitarian, that old Volvo proved a unique proposition. As fetching a blast from the past as it was, few of you could get on board with the seller's $11,000 asking price. When all was said and done, that fell in a 65% 'No Dice' loss, although no one was happy about that outcome.
Room to stretch out in
If the Volvo we looked at yesterday represented a kind of automotive exile in today's market, then today's 1996 Chevy Impala SS is doubly so. It is, after all, a large-and-in-charge sporting sedan in the traditional American muscle car fashion, something that's just not done anymore.
Cars like this Impala didn't go away because they are inherently bad or flawed, but because car buyers preferred tall, unwieldy SUVs over sedans when the need for space proved paramount. Fortunately, there are enough of these (and cars like the Mercury Marauder) out there to keep the small cadre of fans sated.
This one certainly seems to have been fan-owned, based on its apparent condition and the promise that it has been well-maintained and kept away from smokers, pets, and abusive relationships. A clean title and modest 115,000-mile odometer reading are additional checks in the car's pros column.
The good stuff
There's plenty to like here too. Chevy based the SS on the Caprice 9C1 police package, imbuing the "Sport Sedan" with heavier-duty brakes, suspension, and cooling. Along with that came the 350 cubic inch displacement LT1 V8 derived from that of the C4 Corvette. In the Impala, that sports cast iron cylinder heads instead of the 'Vette's aluminum cappers, and two-bolt mains, among other changes, all intended to lower the cost.
As fitted, the Impala LT1 made 260 horsepower and an impressive 333 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered in the car was a four-speed 4LE60 automatic, which unfortunately is considered the model's one weak spot.
That doesn't seem to be an issue with this Dark Cherry Metallic edition, as the seller claims it "Runs great," further saying that "everything works." New BF Goodrich tires have been fitted to the factory five-spoke alloys, while a fresh battery has taken up residence under the hood.
Purple people eater
Considering how big the car is, there are plenty of places for things to go wrong aesthetically. Based on the pictures in the ad, nothing untoward has happened to the car in the past. The paint still pops, the wheels remain unmarred, and the plastic headlamps are still clear and un-yellowed by time. The only aberration is a length of self-sticking chrome rub stripping that has been applied for some reason to the driver's-side front wheel arch. I think we'd all like to know what's up with that.
Nothing stands out like that in the Great Plains that is this Impala's interior. There are some industrial-looking carpet swatches protecting the footwells, but those make sense and are easily removed for when company comes over. The leather seating surface of the wide and comfy-looking driver's throne shows some wear and could stand a good cleaning, but is at least intact.
All the other surfaces appear to be in excellent condition, as do all the interior plastics and tactile surfaces. It's also all blessedly analog, with no screens, manual control knobs for the A/C and heat, and an old-school AM/FM/cassette stereo. The luxury here was the space a big car like the Impala can provide.
A whale of a deal?
A big car doesn't necessarily have to sport a commensurately hefty price tag. The Impala SS is, however, a model with a fairly fervent following, ensuring that supply likely struggles to meet demand in today's "they-don't-build-'em-like-that-anymore" market.
This one is seeking a new fan to enjoy its room, history, and old-school appeal. The price to captain the SS Impala is $15,000, and we now need to decide if that's a fair asking, or an aspirational starting point to negotiations.
What's your take on this well-kept Super Sedan and that $15,000 asking price? Does that seem market-appropriate for this classic Chevy? Or is the appeal just not there yet?
You decide!
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Bill Rice for the hookup!
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.