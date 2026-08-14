At $15,000, Would You Leap On This 1996 Chevy Impala SS?

Chevrolet doesn't build a single sedan any longer, and today's Nice Price or No Dice Impala SS shows what we're all missing. Let's find out if this LT1-powered big beauty has missed the boat on its price.

There's an odd phenomenon dubbed Carcinization wherein non-crab crustaceans evolve into crab-like body forms over many generations. The term was coined by English zoologist Lancelot Alexander Borradaile in 1916, who described the effect as "nature's many attempts to evolve a crab."

We see a similar effect in the automotive world, only with Toyota's RAV4 standing in for the crab. It seems like most crossovers and SUVs look the same, only differentiated by size and whether their cup holders are cooled.

Naturally, that makes the boxy silhouette of the 1986 Volvo 240 DL wagon we looked at yesterday stand out from such a cookie-cutter crowd. Lower than the typical crossover, but just as utilitarian, that old Volvo proved a unique proposition. As fetching a blast from the past as it was, few of you could get on board with the seller's $11,000 asking price. When all was said and done, that fell in a 65% 'No Dice' loss, although no one was happy about that outcome.