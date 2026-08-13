At $11,000, Is This 1986 Volvo 240 DL Wagon A Bargain Basement Brick?

In the 1970s TV show "The Immortal," stuntman Ben Richards is pursued by an evil rich guy who wants to harvest his blood for its life-extending properties. Like Ben Richards, today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo looks younger than its years and has a reputation for longevity. Let's see if we would chase it down at its asking price.

It's been 13 years since BMW chose to align its automotive products by name and number of doors. That now gives us the logical delineation of even-number two-door models and odd-number models for those with four doors. When you wander into the X model territory, that logic gets thrown out the window, as they are all five-door wagons and are variously odd- and even-numbered. There's also the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which, despite its even-number nomenclature, has two doors on either side. Come to think of it, maybe BMW doesn't really have a lock on its naming conventions.

The 1995 BMW M3 coupe we looked at on Wednesday came from a simpler time, and was presented as a superb example of that era. Offered with low miles, a DINAN supercharger, and various recent maintenance updates, the only thing that M3 lacked was a killer price tag. At $33,500, it came across as about $10K too high, based on your comments. In the end, that resulted in a hefty 84% 'No Dice' loss.