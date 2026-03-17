At $19,000, Could This 2004 Mercury Marauder Make Your Day?

Beloved by many, bought by too few, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercury Marauder is a Ford Crown Vic Police Interceptor in civilian clothes. Let's see if its price means this Mercury's rising.

When Chris Farley, beloved comedian and cuddly big guy, first introduced us to the concept of "living in a van, down by the river" in a Saturday Night Live sketch in 1993, no one could have predicted it would become an aspirational lifestyle. The idea of overlanding, or even just sleeping out in nature on an inflatable mattress in the back of a Tesla, has gone from niche cuckooballs' behavior to a prime social media lifestyle-influencer occupation.

The 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Chinook camper we looked at yesterday added an extra layer of class and quirk to the whole "getting out in nature" vibe. Well restored and seemingly fully-equipped save for a place to poop, it would arguably be the talk of the KOA campground for any adventurous owner. Most of you felt less than adventurous about paying the $50,000 asking price for the camper, considering it too rich for something so niche. The end result was a 73% 'No Dice' loss and a lot of comments along the lines of "Well, would you look at that!"