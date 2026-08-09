What Simple Vehicle Repair Or Trick Made You A Hero To Your Non Car-Obsessed Friends And Family?

Sometime in my youthful 20 I joined an hour-long road trip with some coworkers from the bar I worked at, to a Detroit casino. Our driver was our semi-unlucky pregnant coworker, who remained our sober babysitter. Sometime around one in the morning, we decided to return home in the Chrysler minivan we had brought along. I don't remember exactly what the issue was at the time, but the problem was enough that we had pulled over to the side of I-94 in Detroit on a cold winter night and needed to fix it.

I, being the only car-savvy individual of the lot (and the least buzzed of our group) hopped out of the van and began to diagnose the issue. It wasn't long before I was on my back, on the snowy, cold highway cement, under the car, ruining my gloves and taking off a shoelace from my winter boots to combine it with a coat hanger I found in the rear hatch so I could reaffix the muffler to the exhaust and we could continue home.

The party was ecstatic, as we didn't have to wait in a questionable area for the hour-plus quoted for a tow truck or someone to come out to fix it. We made it home and my coworkers continued to celebrate my innovative MacGyvering skills for weeks. It was not the first, nor the last time I did something like that, but what seemed like a simple thing became a monumental achievement. I might have well have built a rocket and launched it to space.

There are certainly more simple stories I could have told, but this one remains one of my more amusing ones. As for you reader, what repair or vehicle trick made you a hero to the people in your life that know nothing about cars? We'll gather 'round to celebrate your hero-dom later this week.