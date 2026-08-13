Republican Plan To Ban DC Helmet Laws First Step Toward Rolling Back Helmet Laws Across The Country, Co-Sponsor Claims

Riding motorcycles has become more dangerous across the country, too. In 2024, the U.S. saw 6,228 deaths in motorcycle crashes, which is roughly triple the number of motorcycle deaths recorded in 1997. We already know states without universal helmet laws see more fatal motorcycle crashes that states that have them, and we've already seen what happens when states repeal helmet laws — motorcycle deaths increase. If Sheehy and Van Orden successfully ban D.C. from enforcing its helmet law, more people are going to die. That's just the way reality works.

According to Kim, the Wisconsin representative's spokesperson, those deaths don't matter, since "a motorcycle is a symbol of freedom," and helmet laws are just the Big Bad Government limiting people's freedom. So the only solution is to use the power of the federal government to eliminate safety laws, consequences be damned.

The consequences of repealing helmet laws go beyond an increase in fatal motorcycle crashes. Even if you think people should have the freedom to take their own risks, study after study shows that repealing helmet laws increases medical treatment costs. In turn, those higher hospitalization rates cost states tens of millions of dollars every year since many riders are uninsured or underinsured. As one GAO report found, every motorcycle death costs society about $480,000. With inflation, that would be about $1.25 million.

Beyond the cost to taxpayers, repealing helmet laws hurts drivers, as well. Any crash is probably going to cause a temporary traffic jam and increase delays, but fatal crashes take far longer to investigate and clean up. Just last month, a fatal motorcycle crash in Washington state closed four lanes of traffic and backed traffic up for miles. Throw in the anguish of losing a loved one or living with the knowledge you killed someone with your car, and it's hard to find any measurable benefits to repealing helmet laws. As the IIHS's Teoh told the Post, "You need to also weigh the cost of what that means. This is a very terrible cost for the freedom to ride with the wind in your hair."