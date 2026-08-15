Is Your Old Car Battery Recyclable?

Yes, car batteries can be recycled, and more than that, they absolutely should be. Like with just about anything actually, it's far better to recycle a car battery than it is just to chuck it into a landfill. There are personal and environmental dangers to storing or disposing of them incorrectly, which this article will dive into and explore further down your page.

It may just seem like another task to tack onto your day, but recycling an old car battery is certainly worth the time and effort. The chances are it will be used to produce a new battery down the line, with roughly 80% of materials found in new batteries coming from recycled old units. This efficiency in recycling comes as a direct result of battery manufacturers being financially incentivized to up their recycling efforts, by designing systems which enable them to be recycled so efficiently in the first place. The same is true of EV batteries, too, which have been recycled into new replacements for years now.

Furthermore, it's actually remarkably easy to recycle a car battery properly, with numerous options available to you. While it is possible to refurbish old car batteries, that may sound like an unnecessary hassle. So, just know that you could also get paid for disposing of it correctly, which provides a real incentive to not just leave it lying around in the corner of a garage like so many of us do.