Please, Honda, Let Me Hoon The Civic Type R HRC Rally XP

Of course, not everything in the still-technically-a-prototype Civic Type R HRC Rally XP is so production-ready. The car's brakes, shifter, hydraulic handbrake, and exhaust are all prototype parts. Honda says it's evaluating the car for customer use, to ship off to rally teams in full working order, but I posit there's another place the car should be sent first: My apartment. I want to drive this thing so bad, I don't even car that I live in a city devoid of any kind of dirt. I'll road trip it to Vermont.

The Civic Type R HRC Rally XP is headed to SEMA, so you can ooh and ahh over it in person if you'll be present for the show — and you should, to show Honda that there are buyers out here who want this car. More prospective buyers means a better chance it sees a market release, and a market release increases the chances that I'll someday get to play Liam Lawson (who's been testing the car) and whip this hatchback around a dirt course. You can help make my dreams come true here.