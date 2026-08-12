These Are Your Biggest Driving Pet Peeves

Driving is a thrilling, fantastic, experience. It's all the other drivers who make life difficult. Civilians, with their giant, overpriced, bloodless SUV taking up valuable lane space and not leaving wide open roads to the people who know how to use them.

That's you, of course. You, Jalopnik reader, are the blameless driver with clear eyes, a full heart and a clean driving record. You always use your turn signal, and you know damn well how to use the various lanes of traffic and execute a four-way stop, right?

Earlier this week, I held a kvetch-sesh for all my perfect little motorists on this perfect little mom-and-pop blogspot and you vented your spleens on to the comments section admirably. I thought going through the comments would be a release. A sort of "hell yeah, brother," moment, but instead I'm just infuriated all over again. If "playing yourself" was an Olympic sport, I'd get the gold. I hope you'll find more emotional release than I did scrolling through the best answers.