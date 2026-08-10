What's Your Biggest Driving Pet Peeve?

Whenever the lotto goes up to a crazy amount, folks like to daydream about what they'd buy. I'm no different, except for maybe my first purchase (OK, first purchase is a Corvair I wrap in purple sparkle and convert to EV) which would be a series of billboards in the metro Detroit area explaining in excruciating detail exactly how to use a turn lane.

I don't know how so many of my favorite 'Roiters missed this part of Driver's Ed. I partially blame learning how to drive on streets so empty is often didn't matter what lane you were rolling around in, no one else was on the road. But Detroit's population has been increasing for a few years now. There's traffic, and the traffic on these roads don't know how to use a goddamn turn lane.

Halfway in the lane and in a traffic lane? You're slowing down traffic, thus denying the turn lane its true purpose. Practically stopping in traffic and then just drifting into the turn lane? Also a pain in the ass for your fellow drivers. And don't get me started on the folks who skip the turn lane altogether for some f'ing reason. A car almost crashed into me the other day on a 4-lane, one way street because he was turning right from the middle lane and I was in the proper lane to turn right. And that's not even the first time that's happened to me in the city! Y'all. When we can't even turn RIGHT in this city properly, it's time for a reassessment of our priorities.

I've got others. From people in giant trucks who make everyone in busy parking lots wait for them while they inexpertly back into a spot (I want to fist fight everyone who does this) to freeway brakers who slam on the stop pedal for no rhyme or reason, there's a lot to hate about our favorite activity. Kvetch away in the comments and I'll lovingly gather them up like wildflowers into a bouquet of answers to brighten up your day.